PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Recently the Hibbs Institute for Business & Economic Research from UT Tyler got an inside look at the Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility near Palestine.

Photo courtesy of the Hibbs Institute for Business and Economic Research.

The facility is less than ten miles to the west of Palestine, Texas and is used to launch scientific balloons that carry scientific instruments to over 100,000 feet in the air. The National Scientific Balloon Facility was relocated to Palestine from Boulder, Colorado in 1962 and was renamed to commemorate the Space Shuttle Columbia in 2006.

Photo courtesy of the Hibbs Institute for Business and Economic Research.

According to the Hibbs Institute, the CSBF is working on a payload they’ll launch with a balloon from Antarctica in December. The institute said this launch will be unique in that its the longest-lasting mission to be launched from that location at 75 days long instead of the average length of a balloon mission which is 22 days.

“It is great to have this kind of high-tech facility in East Texas. The activities completed by CSBF are of great value to NASA, the nation and the world. Additionally, it serves as an important economic driver to the region. Currently, CSBF employs 99 individuals, most of whom have an advanced degree and relevant experience in some high-tech field. Moreover, CSBF contracts with companies in the region to supply materials they need and fuels they use. The ripple effect of federal dollars spent in the region is considerable. “ Hibbs Institute for Business and Economic Research

Photo courtesy of the Hibbs Institute for Business and Economic Research.

The balloons launched at CSBF will carry experiments for NASA and even universities from all around the globe. According to the CSBF, the balloons can carry payloads weighing up to 8,000 pounds all the way up to 26 miles high in the sky and are made of polyethylene film that’s only 0.0008 inches thick.

Photo courtesy of the Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility.

These balloons aren’t full of hot air either, their filled with helium and carry solar-powered systems that are remotely operated via radio transmitters. These systems allow the balloon to be separated from its payload at the end of the experiment so the payload can fall back down to the earth with a parachute and be sent back up again for another mission, according to the CSBF.

Photo courtesy of Visit Palestine.

Since the facility opened they’ve launched over 1700 balloons for 35 different universities, 23 research agencies and 33 foreign groups, according to the CSBF. On top of that the CBSF said they’ve also flown experiments for the following countries:

Australia

Brazil

Canada

Denmark

Germany

Great Britain

Italy

Japan

New Zealand

Norway

Russia

Spain

Sweden

To learn more visit the Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility online.