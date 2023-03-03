KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore is closed after losing their roof during Thursday’s severe weather.

In an update posted to the Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant page on Facebook, the restaurant said that despite losing their roof there was no internal damage to the restaurant except for some leaks.

Photo courtesy of Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant

Photo courtesy of Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant

Photo courtesy of Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant

Photo courtesy of Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant

The post said that the frame of the roof is mostly unharmed and their ceiling is intact so they’re planning to re-roof the restaurant.

Photo courtesy of Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant

Photo courtesy of Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant

Photo courtesy of Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant

Photo courtesy of Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant

Photo courtesy of Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant

“With our God’s help we will find our way. Love every last one of you. Life is always an adventure. The journey is full of surprises. We will miss you. With our blessing, come by as we clean up to say hello,” owners, Brigitta and Mike Csabai said.