GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A major crash took place on U.S. Highway 80 leaving one individual life flighted to a local hospital, according to the Grand Saline Fire Department.

On Wednesday around 3 p.m., Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a one vehicle accident in the 4400 block of the U.S. Highway 80 with a possibility of people being pinned inside the vehicle.

When first responders arrived, they confirmed one individual entrapped with injuries. GSFD E-1 quickly began working on freeing the patient, Flight for Life was requested and a landing zone was set up on the scene.

Photo Courtesy of Grand Saline FD.

Photo Courtesy of Grand Saline FD.

The victim was taken to a local hospital via helicopter and U.S. Highway 80 was shut down while units were working on the scene but is now reopened as the scene is clear.