LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – A mobile home in Lindale was declared a total loss after multiple agencies responded to the fire in the 20,000 block of CR 4114.

Lindale Fire Chief Joe Yeakley said heavy fire blew out both the back and front windows of the home, but no injuries were reported and the homeowner was check by EMS but refused transport.

The fire is currently under investigation, and the Linda, Dixon, Red Springs and Mineola Fire Departments all responded to the scene.