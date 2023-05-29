RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk Chamber of Commerce said on Monday their inaugural Hot Dog Eating Contest at the Fair on the Square was more entertaining than they could have hoped.

The challenge was the first to eat 15 hotdogs in 10 minutes or under would win. Landon Adams took home first place after putting down six and a half hotdogs and was given a plaque for being the first ever winner of the new competition.

Photo Courtesy of Rusk Chamber of Commerce.

The Rusk Chamber of Commerce said on their Facebook page that the competion will be held again at next year’s Fair on the Square.