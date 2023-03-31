LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Fire Department announced they responded to a vacant home on fire around 12:19 a.m. on Friday morning.

No injuries were reported and officials are investigating the cause of the fire which they said was “suspicious.” When firefighters responded to 306 East Pliler Street, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the vacant home, officials said.

Photo courtesy of Longview Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Longview Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Longview Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Longview Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Longview Fire Department

According to Longview Fire Department, $30,000 in damage was done to the structure before the fire could be put out. Three engines, two ladder trucks, four support vehicles and one ambulance responded to the scene.

Longview Fire Department asks anyone that knows anything about this fire to call them at 903-237-1216.