LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fire Department said they responded to a residential structure fire that happened around 6:38 a.m. on Monday in the 1600 block of Harris Street.

Officials said the fire was first reported by a lawn care company that saw smoke coming from the roof of the structure. Crews arrived on the scene and found fire in the attic of the home, according to the Longview Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Longview Fire Department.

Firefighters then began to put out the fire and officials the rest of the home only received water damage. Longview FD estimated that the fire caused $50,000 in damage.

An investigation found that the fire started in or near the electrical panel and went into the attic through the wall, according to Longview FD.