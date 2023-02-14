LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – On Feb. 10, the Longview Fire Department responded to a reported house fire.

The home is located at 410 Luckett Street in Longview and when firefighters arrived, they witnessed the small wooden home “fully involved in fire,” said Longview Fire Department.

Photo Courtesy of Longview Fire Department.

According to the fire department, it appeared as if there were no people in the home and the owner was later found staying at her primary residence in Gladewater.

An investigation is underway to find the cause of the fire and there were no injuries reported.

“The Longview Fire Department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel.” Longview Fire Department