LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD wrapped up their Career Fest job fair at the Foster Middle School on Saturday.

Photo courtesy of Longview ISD

Shalona Mccray, Longview ISD’S chief human resource officer said the school district hopes to fill positions quickly and find the best candidates that will bring a positive mentality to the job.

They’re hiring everything from teaching to transportation for the district.