TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after he crashed a Jeep Grand Cherokee into a pond at Cathedral in the Pines, Sunday morning.

Tyler Police are investigating whether the driver was drunk, distracted or impaired. They are also checking to see if the car was stolen.

After officers took away the man for questioning, a tow truck pulled the Jeep out of the water.

The cemetery remains open.

This story is developing. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.