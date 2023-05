MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant ISD staff returning for next school year can expect a sizeable gift on their June checks.

All full-time staff returning for the 2023-2024 school year will get an extra $1,500 stipend in their paychecks in June.

Photo courtesy of Mount Pleasant ISD

In a Facebook post, the district thanked their staff for all they do for the students.