PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue (PSFR) responded to a structure fire at approximately 5 a.m. Monday.

According to the fire chief, PSFR arrived to find a new house under construction with fire coming through the roof.

Engine one arrived on the scene with five volunteers. Officials reported to have made entry and pulled down the ceiling to get to the fire. According to PSFR, the fire was controlled in approximately ten minutes and no injuries were reported.

PSFR was assisted by Gun Barrel City Fire and Eustace Fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Henderson County Fire Marshal. If anyone has any information on this fire, investigators ask you to call the Fire Marshall’s office 903-675-6157.


