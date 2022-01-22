PHOTOS: No injuries after fire breaks out at home in Gun Barrel City

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – The Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a fire on Friday at 5 p.m. on Jan. 21, in the 300 block of Sailfish Drive.

The First Engine reported a heavy fire on the first and second floors of the structure.

Due to the size of the fire, the Gun Barrel City Fire Department requested assistance from Payne Springs, Mabank, and Eustace Fire Departments.

The home was heavily damaged by the fire and contents suffered smoke and water damage. After an hour when the fire broke out, the fire departments got the fire contained.

One person was in the house at the time of the fire and was evaluated by UT Health EMS and was not taken to a local hospital.

There were no injuries reported to the firefighters.