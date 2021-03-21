PHOTOS: No injuries after multiple fire crews battle house fire early Sunday in Malakoff

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – Early Sunday morning, multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Long Cove.

Although the house was occupied by 10 people, there were no injuries.

The fire had been burning in the void and attic spaces when crews arrived around 1:54 a.m., according to Payne Springs Fire Rescue in a Facebook post.

Multiple lines were pulled. The fire was said to be a challenge due to the building construction, set back and lack of water supply.

A total of 15 fire departments assisted the Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

The Henderson County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

