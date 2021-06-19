PHOTOS: Passing motorists save occupants trapped in burning vehicle in Gun Barrel City

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Passing motorists helped occupants to safety after a single-car crash on Friday in Gun Barrel City.

Gun Barrel City Fire and police, along with EMS responded to the crash around 10:41 p.m. in the 200 block of Commodore Lane, past the intersection with Nob Hill Road.

The car had left the road way when it struck a large tree, according to a Gun Barrel City Fire Department Facebook post. Upon impact, the car caught on fire with the occupants trapped in the vehicle.

Photo courtesy of the Gun Barrel City Fire Department Facebook page.

Passing motorists who witnessed the scene were able to pry open the doors and move the occupants to safety.

When the Gun Barrel City fire Department arrived on scene, the car was engulfed. Two people were taken to local hospitals.

“I want to commend the witnesses to the accident who pulled the occupants out of the burning car,” Jason Raney, Gun Barrel City Fire Department Assistance Chief said. “Without their quick thinking and bravery, the outcome of this accident could have been tragic.”