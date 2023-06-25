PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue said they responded to a double wide trailer that was on fire near Lake Arrowhead around 9:24 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said that when PSFR Chief 1 first arrived the home was already 80% involved in the fire and that there was an RV being threatened. According to authorities, one firefighter had to get their eyes washed out after getting debris in them and no other injuries were reported.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue

Firefighters formed two attack lines and and crews were able to quickly knockdown the fire before overhauling the structure, according to a PSFR post on Facebook.

Officials said that the structure was without power and vacant before the fire. The Henderson County Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

Gun Barrel City Fire Department and Eustace Fire Department also responded to the scene.