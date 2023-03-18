CHEROKEE SHORES, Texas (KETK) – At 7:21 a.m. on Saturday, Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at a vacant home in Cherokee Shores on Lake Arrowhead.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue

Officials said that they found the vacant home with fire coming through the roof and exposing two neighboring structures, one of which suffered heat damage.

The vacant home had a basement and appeared to be for sale, according to officials. Authorities said that the smoke from the fire could be seen from all the way in Ennis.

Gun Barrel City Fire, Eustace Fire, Caney City Fire and Log Cabin Fire all assisted Payne Springs Fire Rescue. Officials said Henderson County Fire Marshal is investigating what started the fire.