CEDER CREEK LAKE, Texas (KETK) – At 2:23 p.m. on Saturday, Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the Cederview Estates Area.

The fire was at a single story family home which had “100% interior fire involvement”, according to Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

PSFR’s engine 1 and a tanker had to use their deck gun to knock down the fire, officials said.

Gun Barrel City Fire Department, Eustace Fire Department, Caney City Fire Department, Log Cabin Fire Department all responded to the blaze and Henderson County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.