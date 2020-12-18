PHOTOS: Robber used pistol to demand money from Athens man at local bank

ATHENS, Texas (KETK)- A robber used a weapon to demand money from an Athens man at local bank on Monday.

According to the city of Athens, police received a call around 8:43 p.m. about a robbery at the Vera Bank ATM at the 700 block of East Tyler Street.

The victim was not hurt, but they said a man wearing a grey goodie, tan jacket and khaki pants went over to his vehicle that was parked at the ATM drive-thru.

The victim also said the man pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and “demanded money.”

When the thief obtained the cash, he fled into the woods behind the bank. He was headed north.

Police searched the area, but the man was not found. They are asking the community to help them find this person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Athens Police Department at 903-675-5454 or report a tip to Henderson Crime Stoppers at 800-545-8477.