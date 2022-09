RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews in Rusk County have worked three back-to-back fires on Monday in the south portion of the county, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

Laneville Fire Department, Mount Enterprise Fire Department and Reklaw Fire Department all responded to the blazes, Rusk County OEM said.

Although Rusk County is not under a burn ban as of this writing, officials are urging citizens to not burn due to the wind and low relative humidity.