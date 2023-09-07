RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters from Rusk County were dispatched to a half acre grass fire burning near a home in the 2400 block of FM 850 on Thursday.

Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department and New London Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 11:57 a.m. on Thursday. Officials said that the Rusk County Emergency Management and Fire Marshal’s Office was able to keep the fire from the home with a garden hose.

Photo courtesy of Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and no damage to structures or equipment was reported. Officials said the cause of the fire originated with equipment usage meaning the fire was not a burn violation.