EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Students across East Texas gathered on Wednesday morning at their school’s flag pole for a moment of prayer and song.

The tradition of holding an annual “See You at the Pole” event started in Texas in 1990 when a group of Burleson teenagers gathered at the flag pole and prayed for their friends, schools and leaders.

Below are photos from different schools across East Texas as they met at the flag pole Wednesday morning: