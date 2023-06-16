TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Severe weather in East Texas brought down trees and power lines, damaging buildings and blocking roads.

Below are photos of the damage. If you have any photos of storm damage in the area, please email them to tips@ketk.com.

Big Sandy

Damage at Trimble Farms. Photo courtesy of Bobby Trimble

Canton

A tree down on FM 2909. Photo courtesy of The County Eagle

Jacksonville

Damage on Maydelle Highway in Jacksonville

Damage in Jacksonville. Photo courtesy of LaChevia Brooks.

Lone Star

Photo courtesy of the Lone Star Police Department

Longview

Flooding at Lois Jackson Park in Longview

Upshur County