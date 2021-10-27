PHOTOS: Severe weather causes damages in Lufkin, knocks over billboard

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- Damages are being reported in Lufkin due to severe storms, according to the Lufkin Police Department.

A billboard fell onto the road near Billy Lee’s Locksmith at 500 E. Frank Ave.

A tree is across Leon St. at Paul Ave.

Debris has also been scattered through the city, and there are also power outages and lines down.

Angelina County remains under a tornado watch through 4 p.m. Lufkin City Hall will be closed until 1 p.m. due to the weather.

The National Weather Service said they cannot confirm a tornado, but there are reports of a funnel that passed over Lufkin City Hall and moved to the Timberland Drive area.

NWS officials also mentioned that once the cold front passes, Lufkin will no longer be under a severe weather threat.

