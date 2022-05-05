RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – East Texas first responders have seen debris and damage in the area on Thursday due to severe weather.

A tornado was seen on the ground in Rusk County, according to a tornado watcher.

Trees are blocking roads. The Dirgin community has also seen a lot of damage, but no serious injuries have been reported.

The pictures below are from Rusk County near FM 1251.

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management also said they are responding in Church Hill and Mount Enterprise.