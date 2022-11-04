EAST TEXAS (KETK) – First responders from across Texas are preparing to respond to storm damage caused by Friday’s severe weather.
Here’s various first responders from Kilgore gathered in front of a local church:
Here’s a photo of White Oak Volunteer Fire Department vehicles prepared for the severe weather:
Here’s videos of severe weather in Sulphur Springs:
Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.