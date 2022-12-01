PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters worked a structure fire Wednesday night in the Cedar Creek Cove area.

Payne Springs Fire Rescue Chief 2 and Engine 1 arrived to find a single wide “with heavy fire involvement” around 10:50 p.m. Crews conducted “interior attacks” from two different doors to make a good stop on the fire.

Multiple items in the back of the house were saved including special expensive medications, PSFR reported. The resident suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene by UT Health EMS.

Gun Barrel City and Eustace Fire assisted and the American Red Cross responded to help the resident. No firefighters were injured.

