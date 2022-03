TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several areas in East Texas were hit hard by severe weather Monday night into Tuesday morning.

KETK has compiled photos of storm damage from areas across East Texas. If you have any photos of storm damage, you can send them here.

Houston County

Daylight revealing the intensity of Houston County damages

Daylight revealing the intensity of Houston County damages

Houston County damage (Ricardo Rodriguez)

Houston County damage (Ricardo Rodriguez)

Houston County damage (Ricardo Rodriguez)

Valero Gas station in Houston County damaged by storm

Valero Gas station in Houston County damaged by storm

Valero Gas station in Houston County damaged by storm

Valero Gas station in Houston County damaged by storm

Valero Gas station in Houston County damaged by storm

Valero Gas station in Houston County damaged by storm

Houston County damage (Ricardo Rodriguez)

Houston County damage (Ricardo Rodriguez)

Tornado damage in Crockett

Tornado damage in Crockett

Mount Enterprise

Mount Enterprise storm damage

Mount Enterprise storm damage

Mount Enterprise storm damage

Mount Enterprise storm damage

Mount Enterprise storm damage

Rusk County

Rusk County debris

Rusk County debris

Rusk County debris

Rusk County debris

Rusk County debris

Rusk County debris

Marion County

West Marion County (County Judge Leward J. LaFleur)

West Marion County (County Judge Leward J. LaFleur)

West Marion County (County Judge Leward J. LaFleur)

Nacogdoches County

Nacogdoches County storm damage (Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office)

Nacogdoches County storm damage (Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office)

Nacogdoches County storm damage (Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office)

Nacogdoches County storm damage (Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office)

Nacogdoches County storm damage (Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office)

Cushing storm damage (Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office)

Cushing storm damage 032222

Cushing storm damage 032222

Cushing storm damage 032222

Texarkana

Upshur County