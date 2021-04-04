PHOTOS: Truck on fire, ‘wrapped around tree’ in Henderson

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Elderville-Lakeport VFD

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Several law enforcement agencies were on the scene of an April 1 incident where a pickup truck was found “wrapped around a tree” in Henderson.

According to the Elderville-Lakeport VFD, a four-door pickup truck left the roadway on FM 782, sideswiped a tree and traveled 100 feet, then wrapped around a tree and caught fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the truck was engulfed in fire. The fire was extinguished with around 500 gallons of water.

According to Elderville-Lakeport VFD, no driver could be found at the scene. Law enforcement officers from Texas DPS, Rusk County Sheriff Department and Tatum PD responded to the crash.

The VFD shared the following photos on social media:

  • Photos courtesy of Elderville-Lakeport VFD
  • Photos courtesy of Elderville-Lakeport VFD
  • Photos courtesy of Elderville-Lakeport VFD
  • Photos courtesy of Elderville-Lakeport VFD
  • Photos courtesy of Elderville-Lakeport VFD

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51