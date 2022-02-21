TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Four Tyler ISD seniors were surprised with life-changing scholarships from the University of Texas at Tyler on Feb. 15.

Three of the students hail from Early College High School and the fourth comes from Tyler Legacy High School.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, dozens of students lined the hallways to clap and cheer as their three classmates walked to the library, where their big surprise would be revealed to them. UT Tyler Scholarship Road Show members, Tyler ISD leadership, including Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford, greeted them with the announcement of their scholarships, along with the students’ family members.

“Tyler, Texas is blessed with incredible higher education opportunities. “The University of Texas at Tyler awarding Honors scholarships to our students exemplifies the strong connection between higher education and their K-12 educational partners in East Texas. We are extremely proud of our students and their accomplishments. We relish in seeing how happy their parents and families are today. We’re also appreciative of Dr. Calhoun’s leadership at UT Tyler in making East Texas students, notably Tyler ISD scholars, a priority in awarding scholarship opportunities.” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford

UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk A. Calhoun presented ECHS seniors Tallon Clemmer, Angel Silva and Jason Rivera with certificates of accomplishment and big checks for $40,000 toward their college education.

“The lesson to learn now is whatever career you intend to follow, you may be surprised, like me, where life takes you and what you wind up doing may not be what you had planned,” said Dr. Calhoun. “We prepare you for the future, whatever that future may be. You are well on your way; what you learn here and at the university will be with you forever. Always value that.”

After the ECHS celebration, it was time to surprise Addie Contreras at Tyler Legacy High School. When she walked into the library, she was enthusiastically greeted by her family, best friends and academic counselor Susana Martinez-Arroyo.

“I am very proud of Addie,” Ms. Martinez-Arroyo said. “She is an outstanding student who worked very hard throughout high school. I am not surprised she got this well-deserved recognition.”

UT Tyler returned to ECHS on Friday to award the Greater Texas Foundation Scholarship to 36 students, who all received $2,000 to fund their education. When graduating from ECHS, many students will already have their high school diploma and associate’s degree. Dr. Swain explained how UT Tyler also connects students to career opportunities. After spending just two years at UT Tyler, many will have a job ready and waiting.