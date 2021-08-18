PHOTOS: Tyler ISD teacher surprised as Texas Teacher of the Year finalist

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler ISD teacher was surprised Wednesday morning by the district when she was told that she was one of six finalists for Texas Texas of the Year.

Ashley Phelps is a physical education teacher at Andy Woods Elementary School and has already been named the Tyler ISD Elementary Teacher of the Year and the Region 7 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Phelps “teaches her students how fitness positively impacts their physical and emotional well-being,” according to a statement from the district.

She and the other five finalists will head to Austin in October for an interview before a panel of judges. The panel will be made up of representatives of educational leadership associations, community and business leaders, a member of the State Board for Educator Certification, a member of the State Board of Education, and prior Texas Teachers of the Year.

The judges will select two statewide winners: an Elementary Teacher of the Year and a Secondary Teacher of the Year. One of these two educators will represent Texas in the National Teacher of the Year program.

The winners will be announced on Oct. 15 at an award ceremony in Austin.