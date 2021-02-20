Winter Weather Tools

School Closings & Delays

Live Doppler Radar

Download Your KETK Storm Team App

Share Your Storm Photos

PHOTOS: Van Zandt County authorities seize cattle in snow covered pen after 1 cow dies

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities in Van Zandt County are investigating a case involving cows that were left in a snow covered pen in prolonged freezing temperatures.

Van Zandt Sheriff Hendrix and deputies on Friday assisted SPCA investigators executing a warrant for an animal seizure on VZ County Road 3219 just outside Myrtle Springs.

“One of the livestock animals had already perished.” said information from the VZ County Sheriff’s Office. “This investigation is ongoing and may result in criminal charges against the owner.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51