PHOTOS: Van Zandt County authorities seize cattle in snow covered pen after 1 cow dies

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities in Van Zandt County are investigating a case involving cows that were left in a snow covered pen in prolonged freezing temperatures.
Van Zandt Sheriff Hendrix and deputies on Friday assisted SPCA investigators executing a warrant for an animal seizure on VZ County Road 3219 just outside Myrtle Springs.
“One of the livestock animals had already perished.” said information from the VZ County Sheriff’s Office. “This investigation is ongoing and may result in criminal charges against the owner.”
