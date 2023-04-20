TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings have been issued as severe weather is sweeping through East Texas.

KETK has compiled photos and videos of the storms below.

Dark clouds looming over KETK/FOX51:

Severe weather over Oak Creek subdivision in south Tyler, video courtesy of Dustin Ross and Rob Williams:

Severe weather over Lindsey Garden Drive, video courtesy of James Head:

Severe weather over Pollard Park:

Severe weather over Troup HWY at Loop 323, video courtesy of El Show De Meño and Jonathan Peace:

Severe weather over Mother Frances Parking Lot, video courtesy of Wayland Smith:

Severe weather over East 5th Street in Tyler, video courtesy of Kayla Whittington:

Damage to Lloyd James Funeral Home: