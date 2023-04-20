TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings have been issued as severe weather is sweeping through East Texas.
KETK has compiled photos and videos of the storms below.
by: Luke Whitney
Posted:
Updated:
by: Luke Whitney
Posted:
Updated:
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings have been issued as severe weather is sweeping through East Texas.
KETK has compiled photos and videos of the storms below.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now