TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Freezing conditions are impacting parts of East Texas.

Downed power lines, fallen trees and power outages are causing problems throughout the Piney Woods as a shallow, cold air mass settles across the area.

Below are photos from around East Texas showing some of the wintery conditions.

Emerald Bay

Light sleet in Emerald Bay, photo courtesy of Ross Hays

Smith County

  • A fallen tree on an RV in Smith County
    A tree fell on an RV in Smith County on Jan. 31.
  • RV split in half by fallen tree
    A tree fell on an RV in Smith County, splitting the RV in half on Jan. 31. (Photo Courtesy: Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office)

Tyler

  • Photo of icy trees at Bergfeld Park
    Icy trees seen on Tuesday at Bergfeld Park
  • Small droplets of ice frozen on the edge of a roof
    Ice on a building near Bergfeld Park
  • Icy trees seen on Tuesday at Bergfeld Park
  • Sleet that's created a thick layer of ice on a windshield
    Accumulated sleet seen in Tyler
  • Up close shot of ice on a windshield
    Ice on a windshield in Tyler

Do you have photos of winter weather in the area? Feel free to send them in to us.

