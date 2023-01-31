TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Freezing conditions are impacting parts of East Texas.

Downed power lines, fallen trees and power outages are causing problems throughout the Piney Woods as a shallow, cold air mass settles across the area.

Below are photos from around East Texas showing some of the wintery conditions.

Emerald Bay

Light sleet in Emerald Bay, photo courtesy of Ross Hays

Smith County

A tree fell on an RV in Smith County on Jan. 31.

A tree fell on an RV in Smith County, splitting the RV in half on Jan. 31. (Photo Courtesy: Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office)

Tyler

Icy trees seen on Tuesday at Bergfeld Park

Ice on a building near Bergfeld Park

Accumulated sleet seen in Tyler

Ice on a windshield in Tyler

