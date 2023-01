TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A pickup truck crashed into an East Texas Slim Chickens on Monday.

A 55-year-old man was involved in the wreck in Texarkana. He told police he reacted after another vehicle turned in front of him on North Stateline Avenue.

The Texarkana Police Department said the truck crashed into the front window of the restaurant. The building suffered some damage, but no one was injured.