Pickup truck goes off bridge in Wood County, crashes into Lake Fork

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are responding to a crash after a pickup truck went off a bridge and into Lake Fork.
The vehicle slid off the FM 2966 bridge between CR 1483 and CR 1822.
Officials do not know how many people were inside the vehicle.
Dive teams are also heading to the scene of the crash.
