PICTURES: 1 person injured after single vehicle wreck in Gladewater

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) — The Gladewater Fire and Police Departments responded to a single vehicle wreck in Gladewater Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, officers located the driver of the vehicle who was unresponsive at the time, prompting the officers to provide CPR.

According to a Facebook post, CHRISTUS EMS took over patient care and took the victim to Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51