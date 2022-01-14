PICTURES: 2 RVs catch fire, 1 destroyed in Eustace

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) — Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to a report of a mutual aid structure fire on Thursday at approximately 11:20 a.m.

By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, located on FM-316 North in Eustace, one RV had already been engulfed while the other had just begun to catch fire.

After several more fire engine crews arrived, including one from Gun Barrel City, firefighters managed to bring the second RV’s fire under control.

