NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK)- The food and poultry producing company Pilgrim’s was hacked in Nacogdoches, the business announced on Monday night.

The issue affected their IT systems, but they are expecting to continue working.

“We continue to work through the situation and will keep you informed regarding production operations,” wrote Pilgrim’s on social media.

Some employees will also have to start their first shift three hours later on Tuesday, due to the cyberattack.