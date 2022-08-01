HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – No injuries were reported after a Kansas City man made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon after experiencing a temporary power loss.

The Cessna 150E, a single passenger plane, was flying east from Terrell to Marshall following Interstate Highway 20, when DPS officials said the plane experienced sputtering and power loss near Hallsville.

The plane quickly went back into normal operation, and five miles west of Marshall the plane lost power and went into a glide. The pilot found an open field on the west end of Fisher Road and performed an emergency landing in a field.

Officials said the plane sustained damage during the landing and struck a metal livestock gate and fence line.