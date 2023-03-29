LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning near a Pine Tree ISD campus.

According to the Longview Police Department, they were called to the 1800 block of Pine Tree Road in response to a shooting. Officers arrived and spoke with the victim, who reportedly told them that the shooting happened near Pirate Avenue.

“As an initial precaution, the Pine Tree campus close to the location went on lockdown,” Longview Police said. “This has already been lifted due to authorities finding no ties to this incident to the school campus.”

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are on the scene and continuing the investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110.