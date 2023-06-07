TYLER, Texas (KETK) – President and Founder of Piney Woods Darkroom Jamie Maldonado visited East Texas Live to talk about their fundraising efforts to open the nonprofit community photographic darkroom.

A community darkroom is a publicly accessible space with photographic darkroom facilities. Maldonado said accessible darkrooms are currently limited to bigger cities, but Piney Woods Darkroom would bring that resource locally. Their fundraising goal is $10,000.

For more information, watch the video above and visit their website.