PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – The Pittsburg Fire Department in Camp County announced on Thursday they received a $220,000 grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service Rural Volunteer Fire Department.

The City of Pittsburg said the grant was used to purchase a 2022 Freightliner with a 1,000-gallon water tank, foam, hoses and other rescue equipment.

“The department is small and with our limited staffing, we needed something that could fill multiple roles,” Pittsburg Fire Department Assistant Chief Carl Cravey said. “Having a diverse fleet will allow us to get the necessary equipment to the scene with fewer crew members.”

The city said the multi-functional truck will be used during wildland fires with a wildland urban interface component for rescues and structure fires. The new truck has already been put to use, and the department said they recently used it to respond to “an unknown fire type.”

“With the range of equipment on this unit, we were confident that no matter what type of fire we ended up finding, we could handle it,” Cravey said.

The department said they would like to thank the Texas A&M Forest Service, City of Pittsburg and Camp County Firefighters Foundation for their contributions.