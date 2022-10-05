PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – Low-income families in Pittsburg have a new solution when it comes to affordable housing.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs provided the city of Pittsburg with a grant to help families in the community with assistance rebuilding their homes.

Homeowners who are found to be eligible for this grant program will have their current home demolished and a new home built on the same land at no cost to them. Assistance is provided in the form of a 5-year grant or a 15-year deferred forgivable loan. 

Eligibility requirements are as follows:

  • Live in Pittsburg city limits
  • Own your home and have a warranty deed in your name
  • Live in a “substandard” home
  • Have a household income within specific limits
  • Be current on property taxes
  • Have a clear title to your property
  • Be able to relocate during construction

To apply, fill out a paper application at Pittsburg City Hall or email ashley.boyles@kbbhomegrants.com. Applicants are selected based on availability of funds, according to a release. Individuals who need special accommodations can contact City Hall.

