PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – The Pittsburg ISD voted unanimously to call a bond election for May 6. The decision to call a vote on the $88,350,000 bond comes following a recommendation from the District’s Facility Planning Committee.

A similar bond with the same priorities, failed during the November 2022 election.

According to their bond proposal for the May 6 election, the bond, if passed, will address:

Safety and security

A new high school campus

Fencing and gates at elementary and intermediate campuses

Sixth grade will be moved to junior high

A new sixth grade wing and new cafeteria at the junior high campus

A dedicated PE gym at the intermediate campus

A dedicated bus road

The district said the projected new tax rate if the proposed bond program is approved will be $1.30 from $1.05. School district taxes are frozen the year a taxpayer turns 65-years-old, according to the district, and will not increase as a result of this bond election.

Early voting is set to begin on April 24 and will end on may 2 before voting day on May 2.