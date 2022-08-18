PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – The Pittsburg ISD Board of Trustees unanimously agreed to call for an $88,350,000 bond to be voted on Nov. 8.

Officials made this decision after the Facility Planning Committee made the recommendation after they met during spring and summer of 2022. The committee is made up of about 20 community members who toured district facilities. They did this with the help of BWA architects, who were contracted by the district in Dec. 2021 to review the facilities.

The committee met 10 times between March and August and shared what they discovered with the board of trustees and what campuses needed to be prioritized. The committee recommended to make changes to the Pittsburg High School built in 1973 and the Pittsburg Junior High School built in 1980.

They also suggested focusing on space issues at the lower campuses and safety. As a result of this, the district came up with the Long Range Facility Plan.

The bond would address the following:

Safety and security concerns

New high school campus, secured and safely contained within enclosed boundaries

Fencing and gates at elementary/intermediate campuses

New sixth grade wing and new cafeteria at junior high campus to accommodate sixth, seventh and eighth grades, including a dedicated junior high life skills department

Moving sixth grade to junior high will help to alleviate space constraint issues at lower grade levels and to accommodate increased enrollment from the state-mandated full-day Pre-K at the primary campus

A dedicated PE gym at the intermediate campus to alleviate security concerns and discontinue having intermediate students walk to the elementary campus

This will give the elementary campus their own dedicated PE gym.

Electrical and lighting improvements on the intermediate campus

A dedicated bus road connecting the primary campus, junior high campus and high school campus to alleviate traffic on Texas, Elm and Broach Streets

PISD has decreased its ad valorem tax rate by more than 15 cents in the past three years. Officials are hoping to reduce the tax rate by more than 3 cents this year.

The bond would impact PISD homeowners by around $27.68 per month, said officials.

“There will be no tax increase above the frozen level on the homesteads of taxpayers 65 years of age or older who have applied for and received the age 65 freeze from the County Appraisal District,” said the school district.