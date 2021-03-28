Pittsburg man dies after being thrown from vehicle in Sunday morning crash

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – DPS Troopers said they responded to a fatal crash Sunday morning where a driver was thrown from his vehicle.

Around 10:55 a.m., roughly 10 miles northeast of Gilmer in Upshur County, 53-year-old Elmer Leroy Blankenship of Pittsburg was driving a 2002 Ford Explorer.

He was traveling eastbound on FM 593 approaching a left curve in the roadway. The vehicle went off the roadway to the right, throwing Blankenship from the car. DPS said he was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. He was taken to Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.

A passenger in the vehicle, 22-year-old Denise Murphy of Pittsburg, was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview in stable condition.

DPS says the crash is still under investigation.

