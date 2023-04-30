PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday East Texans in Pittsburg enjoyed live music while celebrating the annual Hot Link Festival food tasting experience.

The festival was 10-hours of nonstop events and activities that celebrate the rich German heritage of Pittsburg, going all the way back to the 1800s.

“They’re connected to them emotionally. Either because of their parents or grandparents. You know the family and stuff. I think it gives our time together a warm and fuzzy feeling. A lot of people come back,” Sabin Warrick, chairman of the Texas Hotlink Festival said.

Warrick said that a lot of hours are spent each year putting the event together but it’s worth it to see people appreciating the heritage.