Pittsburg, Tyler, Tool to get large local park grants

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some East Texas parks will be getting sizeable grants thanks to Texas Parks & Wildlife.

The TPWD Commission approved more than $21.6 million in competitive local park grants to help fund projects that will create or enhance outdoor recreational facilities.

Pittsburg, Tyler and Tool are all getting non-urban outdoor grants.

The grants are given to local governmental entities and allocated on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis. Once they are funded, the grant-assisted sites have to be dedicated as parkland forever, properly maintained and open to the public.

The commission awarded money in various categories based on community population size and scope.

Pittsburg

The city of Pittsburg’s $700,000 grant is for Fair Park.

Proposed development and renovations include an all-inclusive play area, historic baseball plaza with renovation, pavilion, outdoor stage with terraced seating, trails, fishing platform and boardwalk, food truck area, historic sidewalk renovation, parking, lighting, landscaping, signage and professional services.

Tyler

Tyler will receive $749,000 for its Rose Complex Park.

Proposed development and renovations include the concrete trail, native and ornamental landscaping, amphitheater, lighting, pavilion, benches and picnic tables, trash cans, bike racks, and a parking lot.

Tool

Tool will receive $750,000 for it’s The Eight at Tool City Park.

Proposed developments and renovation include an amphitheater stage and earthen berms with mural retaining wall, splash pad, accessible restroom, multi-use trail, playground, sand volleyball court, dog park, horse shoe pits, butterfly garden, pond with pier, landscaping, project signage and professional services including surveying, testing and design.