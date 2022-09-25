LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Pizza Hut employee was shot in Lufkin on Saturday night after a robbery attempt, according to police.

Officials said two “skinny Black males” entered the Timberland Drive location around 11 p.m. wearing masks and gloves. One of them was reported to have been carrying a long gun.

“They demanded money from the two employees on duty at the time,” officials said. “One of the employees was struck with the gun and shot in the leg.”

The shot employee was taken to a local hospital, and officials said his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The two men did not get any money from the robbery attempt, according to officials, and they fled the Pizza Hut in an unknown direction.

The incident remains under investigation, and officials said anyone with information should call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS. Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted online at 639tips.com.